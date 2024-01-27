India v England: Ollie Pope ton offers vacationers hope in Hyderabad

Ollie Pope now has Test centuries to his name in England, India, Pakistan and South Africa

First Test, Hyderabad (day three of five): England 246 (Stokes 70; Ashwin 3-68, Jadeja 3-88) & 316-6 (Pope 148*, Duckett 47; Bumrah 2-29) India 436 (Jadeja 87, Rahul 86, Jaiswal 80; Root 4-79) England lead by 126 runs Scorecard

Ollie Pope made a magnificent century, his best innings for England, to keep the tourists alive after three days of the first Test against India in Hyderabad.

Pope’s epic 148 not out dragged England to 316-6 in their second innings, 126 ahead and with hope of pulling off a famous win.

The vice-captain received brilliant support from Ben Foakes, who made 34 in a sixth-wicket stand of 108 that first ensured England were not beaten with two days to spare, then built a handy lead.

Though Foakes was bowled by Axar Patel, Rehan Ahmed survived to the close on 16 not out. Perhaps crucially, Pope was dropped on 110 and will return on Sunday with the opportunity to set India a testing target.