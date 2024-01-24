India v England: Relaxed, match vacationers search for sequence win for the ages

Jack Leach (left) and Tom Hartley are two of the three frontline spinners in England’s attack for the first Test

Hear me out on this one.

England actually have a decent record in India, relatively speaking.

In almost 20 years, they are the only team to win a Test series here. In that time, they own four of the nine Test wins any visiting team have managed..

That takes nothing away from the size of the task ahead of them over the next five matches and seven weeks. India have lost only three of their past 46 Tests on home soil. Winning a series in India is the greatest challenge in cricket, arguably in all of sport.

It does not mean England arrive without hope, enthusiasm or excitement. Starting a movement to revolutionise Test cricket and going the best part of two years without a series defeat breeds plenty of confidence.

Ben Stokes’ side might be wishing for an overseas tour with a smooth build-up. Last winter it was illness in Pakistan and Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand; this time it…