India v England: Shoaib Bashir ‘cried’ after shock call-up to Check squad

Shoaib Bashir has taken 10 wickets in six first-class matches for Somerset

Somerset off-spinner Shoaib Bashir says he cried after receiving a shock call-up to England’s Test squad that caps a “very special” journey.

He has played only six first-class matches since making his debut in June and was released by Surrey aged 17.

“That was rock bottom of my career,” Bashir told BBC Radio Somerset’s Charlie Taylor.

“I didn’t think I’d ever play at any sort of high level at that point.”

Bashir subsequently joined Berkshire and impressed by taking five wickets as Somerset were dismissed for 94 in the Under-18s 50-over County Plate semi-final last year.

“When you enjoy playing cricket you put in performances and that’s what I did,” said Bashir.

“Then I got a chance to play a second team game for Somerset at Guildford, where I live.

“That went well and the next game I took five wickets and Somerset signed me.”

Bashir made his first-class debut against Essex in June and took 10 wickets at an average of…