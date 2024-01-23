India v England: Shoaib Bashir returns to UK to resolve visa points

Somerset’s Shoaib Bashir has been called up by England for the first time despite playing only six first-class matches

Spinner Shoaib Bashir has returned to the UK in order to sort the visa delay which is preventing him from joining the England squad in India.

The uncapped 20-year-old, who is of Pakistani descent, was initially left in Abu Dhabi when the rest of the team travelled on Sunday.

The Somerset off-spinner is still to receive the visa and will not be in India until at least the weekend.

Bashir will miss the first Test in Hyderabad, beginning on Thursday.

“I find it particularly frustrating,” said England captain Ben Stokes. “We announced the squad in mid-December, and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here.

“I am more frustrated for him. I didn’t want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it’s like to be in the England Test team. I feel for him.”

