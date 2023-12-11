India v England: Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley and Gus Atkinson earn first Check call-ups

Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir are all uncapped at Test level

Dates: 25 January – 11 March Venues: Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi & Dharamsala Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Uncapped 20-year-old Somerset off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been named in England’s squad for the five-match Test series against India.

Bashir has only played six first-class matches, having made his debut in June.

Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson and Lancashire left-arm spinner Tom Hartley, who have represented England in white-ball cricket but are uncapped at Test level, are also included.

The first Test starts in Hyderabad on 25 January.

Batter and vice-captain Ollie Pope and left-arm spinner Jack Leach return to the side after injuries.

Pope dislocated his shoulder in this summer’s second Ashes Test at Lord’s, while Leach missed the entirety of that series with a stress fracture of the back.

Ben Stokes leads the side after undergoing surgery on his left knee…