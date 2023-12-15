India v England: Spin struggles proceed to hang-out Heather Knight’s aspect after newest batting collapse

India spinner Deepti Sharma took 5-7 as England were bowled out for 136 in their first innings

An English cricket team struggling against spin during a Test match in India is not unchartered territory.

It is one of the sport’s toughest challenges and in the women’s game, with the scarcity of Tests played, arguably even harder.

But for England, their latest collapse to 136 all out in Mumbai – having been 79-2 – and with seven wickets falling to spin, is not an anomaly.

Worryingly, it is becoming the norm.

Since the end of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February, England have lost 87 wickets to spin and just 45 to pace, across all formats.

Their latest collapse was triggered by the off-spin of Deepti Sharma, who took 5-7 in England’s first innings, ensuring they ended day two a mighty 478 runs behind.

During the summer’s Ashes, it was off-spinner Ash Gardner who exploited the frailties, but her player-of-the-series performance with 23 wickets was somewhat overshadowed by…