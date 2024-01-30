India v England: Tom Hartley hopes for ‘respect’ after match-winning haul

Tom Harley (left) took 7-62 against India – the best figures by an England spinner on debut for 91 years.

Spinner Tom Hartley hopes to have “respect on my name” after bowling England to an incredible victory in the first Test against India in Hyderabad.

Left-armer Hartley, 24, had his first delivery in Test cricket belted for six by India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

But Hartley’s 7-62, the best haul by an England spinner on debut since 1933, inspired their 28-run win on day four.

“I felt ready for it,” Hartley told BBC Sport. “I know my ability on spinning wickets. I knew I could do well.”

Lancashire’s Hartley was a left-field call-up for the tour of India, having previously played only 20 first-class matches.

England believed he had the attributes to be successful on Indian pitches, especially given his height.

He was presented his cap by former England and Lancashire opener Michael Atherton before play in Hyderabad.

Hartley made 23 with the bat on the first day, including hitting a six,…