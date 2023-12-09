India v England: Vacationers wrap up T20 sequence as hosts bowled out for 80

Every England bowler took at least one wicket in a fine all-round bowling effort

India 80 (16.2 overs): Rodrigues 30 (33); Glenn 2-13, Ecclestone 2-13 England 82-6 (11.2 overs): Capsey 25 (21); Deepti 2-4 England won by four wickets, lead series 2-0 Scorecard

England beat India by four wickets to seal a T20 series win after a dismal batting performance from the hosts at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India were bowled out for just 80 in 16.2 overs with only Jemimah Rodrigues’ 30 offering any resistance.

A superb all-round bowling effort saw every England bowler take a wicket, with four claiming two.

England made hard work of the chase, losing six wickets, before eventually winning inside 11.2 overs.

India put up a brave fight in defence of their low total as sloppy England slipped from 61-2 to 73-6.

Renuka Singh removed both England openers in the third over to finally bring the Mumbai crowd to life, with Danni Wyatt falling for a duck on the same day she earned a first Women’s Premier…