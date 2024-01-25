India v England: Yashasvi Jaiswal fees after vacationers bowled out for 246

First Test, Hyderabad (day one of five): England 246: Stokes 70; Ashwin 3-68, Jadeja 3-88 India 119-1: Jaiswal 76; Leach 1-24 India trail by 127 runs Scorecard

India raced to 119-1 to give some context to England’s 246 all out on an action-packed first day of the first Test in Hyderabad.

After winning a crucial toss on a pitch already offering so much to the spinners, the tourists found themselves 60-3 and 137-6.

But captain Ben Stokes, playing for the first time since having knee surgery in November, made a superb 70 to marshal the tail.

Stokes, who lofted three sixes, shared 38 with debutant Tom Hartley and 41 with Mark Wood as England added 109 for their last four wickets. Eight wickets fell to spin, including three each for Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

England appeared to be in the game, only for India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to make light of the conditions. He dished out some particularly brutal treatment to left-arm spinner Hartley, whose first ball in Test cricket was belted…