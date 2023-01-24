India v New Zealand: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit centuries as hosts beat New Zealand

The partnership by Rohit and Gill was the fifth highest opening stand for India in ODIs

Third one-day international, Indore: India 385-9 (50 overs): Gill 112, Rohit 101; Tickner 3-76, Duffy 3-100 New Zealand 295 (41.2 overs): Conway 138; Thakur 3-45, Kuldeep 3-62 India won by 90 runs Scorecard

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit centuries and shared a 212-run opening stand as India beat New Zealand in the third one-day international.

The win means India take the series 3-0 and go top of the ODI world rankings.

Captain Rohit scored 101 from 85 balls and Gill a 78-ball 112 as India racked up 385-9 in the 90-run win in Indore.

Opener Devon Conway hit 138 from 100 balls in reply before New Zealand’s chase slipped away and the Black Caps were bowled out for 295 in 41.2 overs.

Despite losing Finn Allen to the second ball of their innings, the tourists were well placed at 184-2 after 25 overs on a flat pitch.

But seamer Shardul Thakur dismissed Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham in consecutive balls, first…