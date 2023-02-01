India v New Zealand: Shubman Gill hits one other century as hosts win T20 collection

Shubman Gill (right) has scored 202 runs in six T20 internationals at an average of 40.40

Third Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad India 234-4 (20 overs): Gill 126*, Tripathi 44 New Zealand 68 (12.1 overs): Mitchell 35; Pandya 4-16 India won by 168 runs, win series 2-1 Scorecard

Shubman Gill’s magnificent form in 2023 continued with an unbeaten century as India beat New Zealand by 168 runs and clinched the T20 series 2-1.

Gill smashed 126 from only 63 balls to help India reach 234-4 in Ahmedabad.

The opener, 23, now has a double century, three centuries and a fifty in 12 innings this year and becomes the fifth Indian player to score a hundred across all three international formats.

Hardik Pandya then took 4-16 as New Zealand were skittled for 68.

Gill is also the seventh India player to hit a T20 international hundred in what was only his sixth appearance.

Last month Gill became the youngest man to hit a double ton in a one-day international at the age of 23 years and 132 days in a thrilling…