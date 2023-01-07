India v Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav 45-ball century leads hosts to T20 collection win

Suryakumar Yadav has now hit three centuries in just 45 Twenty20 internationals

Third T20 international, Rajkot India 228-5 (20 overs): Suryakumar 112* (51) Sri Lanka 137 (16.4 overs): A Singh 3-20 India won by 91 runs; claim series 2-1 Scorecard

Suryakumar Yadav’s sublime century off 45 balls led India to a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka with a 91-run victory in the third Twenty20 international.

Suryakumar ended unbeaten on 112 off 51 balls, including nine sixes, as the hosts posted 228-5 in Rajkot.

It is his third T20 international ton and the second fastest by an Indian batter after Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The tourists were bowled out for 137 off 16.4 overs in reply.

After India won a thrilling first match by two runs and Sri Lanka levelled with a 16-run win in the second, the hosts dominated the decider.

Arriving at the crease with India 52-2 in the sixth over, Suryakumar put on 111 for the third wicket with Shubman Gill, who made 46 off 36 balls.