India v Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav 45-ball century leads hosts to T20 collection win

India batter Suryakumar Yadav (centre) is congratulated as he walks off the field after hitting 112 not out in the third T20 against Sri Lanka


Suryakumar Yadav has now hit three centuries in just 45 Twenty20 internationals
Third T20 international, Rajkot
India 228-5 (20 overs): Suryakumar 112* (51)
Sri Lanka 137 (16.4 overs): A Singh 3-20
India won by 91 runs; claim series 2-1
Scorecard

Suryakumar Yadav’s sublime century off 45 balls led India to a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka with a 91-run victory in the third Twenty20 international.

Suryakumar ended unbeaten on 112 off 51 balls, including nine sixes, as the hosts posted 228-5 in Rajkot.

It is his third T20 international ton and the second fastest by an Indian batter after Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The tourists were bowled out for 137 off 16.4 overs in reply.

After India won a thrilling first match by two runs and Sri Lanka levelled with a 16-run win in the second, the hosts dominated the decider.

Arriving at the crease with India 52-2 in the sixth over, Suryakumar put on 111 for the third wicket with Shubman Gill, who made 46 off 36 balls.



