India vs England: Ben Stokes pleased with facet’s progress regardless of 106-run loss

Ben Stokes was run out for 11 by Shreyas Iyer in England’s second innings

England captain Ben Stokes praised the “mentality” of his players despite their 106-run defeat in the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam.

The tourists were set a record 399 to win but were bowled out for 292 to leave the series level at 1-1.

“We have so much belief in our ability, that it filters off to the people who support us,” Stokes told BBC Sport.

“Two or three years ago, if that was the task we had, I don’t think many would have thought we had a chance.”

England were faced with the prospect of pulling off their highest run chase in Test cricket, the highest by any team against India and the highest in this country.

Under Stokes’ leadership, they have chased five targets in excess of 250 in the past two years and last week overturned a 190-run first-innings deficit to win the first Test in Hyderabad.

However, after reaching 95-1 on the fourth morning in Visakhapatnam, the loss of Rehan Ahmed, promoted…