India vs England: Classes realized from the hosts’ dominant victory in Mumbai

India dominated in their home conditions, which Heather Knight described as “extreme”

Women’s Test matches are so few and far between, their results often mean little in terms of a wider context within the game.

There are exceptions, notably the Ashes, when the points for a victory contribute to a multi-format series.

England, Australia and now India play the most Test cricket but even then, it is usually a maximum of two a year.

But this latest result – India’s trouncing of England, and the fact they have another Test match in just four days’ time – may go down as a turning point.

India’s influence on cricket is unmistakable: its vast and immensely passionate fanbase, the superhero status of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, the revenue it generates and, of course, the IPL – the T20 franchise tournament that changed the landscape of cricket forever.

This influence has dominated men’s cricket, with Australia playing the role of world-leaders in the women’s game.

Now it…