India vs England: Heather Knight appears to be like ahead to 'bucket listing' collection together with a Check match

CayamnMamaNews
Sophie Ecclestone (middle) celebrates a wicket with Charlie Dean, Heather Knight and Lauren Bell


Spinner Sophie Ecclestone is fully fit for the India series after dislocating her shoulder in August
Dates: 6, 9, 10 December (T20) & 14-17 December (Test)
Venues: Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai)
Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Heather Knight is excited by the opportunity to play a Test match in India, which she says is a “bucket list thing for any cricketer”.

The England captain, 32, is her side’s most experienced Test cricketer with 11 caps.

But none of England’s squad, who play three T20s starting Wednesday before the Test on 14 December, have played a multi-day game in India before.

“We’re not shying away from the challenge,” said Knight.

“We’ve got a very quick turnaround between T20s and the Test match but that’s just the way international cricket is.

“But I’m very excited, it’s one of those bucket list things for any cricketer.”

The three T20s are being played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, and the Test played at the DY Patil Stadium in…



