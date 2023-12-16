India vs England: Heather Knight says her aspect had been challenged by ‘tremendous excessive’ circumstances

England captain Heather Knight says she is “philosophical” about her side’s 347-run defeat by India

England were challenged by “super extreme” conditions in their Test defeat by India, says captain Heather Knight.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma took nine wickets in the match with her off-spin, while seamer Pooja Vastrakar took 3-23 in an impressive spell on day three.

“There are plenty of learnings we can take from this,” said Knight.

“In the main formats we play, which is white-ball cricket, you’re not often exposed to conditions like this.

“It was super extreme and I’ll be surprised if we play in something like this again unless we play a Test match here in the near future.”

23 out of 36 wickets fell to spin throughout the Test, with Charlie Dean leading the way for England with five in the match while seamer Lauren Bell also impressed with her 3-67 in India’s first innings.

India posted 428 after batting first, with four players reaching half-centuries, while Sciver-Brunt was the only…