India vs England: Hosts win by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam to degree sequence

[ad_1]



India are unbeaten in home Test series since 2012

Second Test, Visakhapatnam (day four of five): India 396 (Jaiswal 209; Anderson 3-47) & 255 (Gill 104; Hartley 4-77) England 253 (Crawley 76; Bumrah 6-45) & 292 (Crawley 73; Bumrah 3-46, Ashwin 3-66) India win by 106 runs; series level at 1-1 Scorecard

England’s series with India is level at 1-1 after a target of 399 to win the second Test proved to be well beyond the tourists in Visakhapatnam.

Looking to complete a chase that would have broken a host of records, England were bowled out for 292 to lose by 106 runs on an anti-climactic fourth day.

England made a strong start and reached 95-1, but the promoted Rehan Ahmed was trapped leg before by Axar Patel to signal a regular fall of wickets.

Opener Zak Crawley looked to be England’s main hope, batting with grace for his 73. When he was given lbw to Kuldeep Yadav on review, the game slipped away.

Slim hope remained in the shape of Ben Stokes, only for the captain to be run out in wasteful fashion by a…