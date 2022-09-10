Indian and Chinese language troops disengaging from disputed border space, New Delhi says





The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

India said disengagement was taking place in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace.

“The eyeball-to-eyeball contact has ended,” an Indian defence source said, referring to the latest agreement, although both countries still have thousands of soldiers lined up along the de factor border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“The forces have disengaged. They have not been de-inducted.”

“This is the first step towards a calmer LAC,” the source said, declining to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media. The Chinese embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to calls and an email. India and China share an undemarcated 3,800 kilometer (2,360 mile) border, where their troops previously adhered to long-standing protocols to avoid the use of any firearms on the frontier. There have…