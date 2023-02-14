Indian authorities raid BBC places of work after broadcast of Modi documentary



New Delhi

CNN

—



Indian tax authorities raided the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, weeks after the country banned a documentary from the British broadcaster that was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged role in deadly riots more than 20 years ago.

BBC News reported on television that people had not been allowed to enter or leave the offices.

The raids come after the Indian government said it used “emergency powers” to block the documentary from airing in the country, adding that both YouTube and Twitter complied with the order.

The move polarized reaction in the world’s largest democracy. Critics decried it as an assault on press freedom, while Modi’s supporters rallied to his defense.

A BBC spokesperson told CNN that the organization was “fully cooperating” with authorities. “We hope to have this situation…