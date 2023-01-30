Indian dressmaker Gaurav Gupta makes his Paris Haute Couture Week debut

Written by Samantha Tse, CNNParis, France

CNN Style is one of the official media partners of Paris Fashion Week and Haute Couture Week. See all coverage here.

Nearly 20 years after launching his eponymous brand, Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta made his hotly anticipated debut at Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday.

The prestigious event’s recognition of Gupta signals the growing international status of a couturier who has long been beloved by his Bollywood clientele. This past year has seen the designer’s profile skyrocket, with his sculptural creations worn by global A-list stars including Cardi B, Lizzo and Kylie Minogue.

At last year’s Oscars, rapper Megan Thee Stallion donned a slate-blue, body-hugging gown, custom-designed by Gupta, that featured a dramatic train flowing out like delicate waves. The media coverage it generated “was so beautiful,” he said at his temporary showroom near the Champs-Élysées in Paris earlier this week.

“It propelled us and it gave us the…