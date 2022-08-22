Indian floods go away a minimum of 32 useless as monsoonal rains lash the north

The rainfall has overwhelmed villages, sweeping away houses and leaving residents stranded as rescue crews race to evacuate survivors.

Twenty-seven were killed in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh and, as of Monday, six people were still missing, the state government said, adding that many of the deaths were caused by homes collapsing and other accidents.

It’s just the latest in a mounting death toll related to heavy rainfall in the state since the start of monsoon at the end of June. At least 244 people have died in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the season, according to the state report.

In Uttarakhand state, five people died and 12 are still missing, according to Ranjit Kumar Sinha, an official with the state disaster management authority.