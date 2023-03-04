INDIAN MOTORCYCLE & JACK DANIEL’S® CELEBRATE AMERICAN CRAFTSMANSHIP WITH OLD NO…. – Press Release

Only 177 Available Globally, First Motorcycle Ever to Feature Old No. 7® Whiskey Mixed within Bike’s Super Graphite Paint

MINNEAPOLIS, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Indian Motorcycle , America’s First Motorcycle Company, and Jack Daniel’s®, America’s first registered distillery, have once again partnered for a celebration of American craftsmanship with the creation of the 2023 Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse. The seventh limited-edition offering from the two iconic American brands, and developed in partnership with Klock Werkssm Kustom Cycles, the latest model draws its inspiration from Jack Daniel’s® legendary Old No. 7® Tennessee Whiskey.

Hand painted and highly exclusive, Indian Motorcycle will produce only 177 units for global distribution. Building upon the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse’s mechanical style, where its steel-tube frame and powerful Thunderstroke 116 motor take center stage, the Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse includes several fine-touch details that make the bike truly one of a kind. The bike features Jack Daniel’s® branding throughout, and, for the first time ever, real Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7® whiskey mixed directly within the bike’s Super Graphite Metallic paint.

“The Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is yet another powerful and dynamic representation of the quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail that is core to both of our brands,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “This time, we decided to pay homage to Jack Daniel’s® iconic Old No. 7® – the most iconic of Jack Daniel’s® whiskeys – pairing it with the Chief Bobber Dark Horse. Both products are timeless American originals that share a combination of no-nonsense simplicity and premium quality.”

With a mean attitude and old-school muscle, the 2023 Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse features several design elements that make…