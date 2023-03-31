Indian Premier League 2023: Gujarat Titans declare five-wicket win over Chennai Tremendous Kings in opener

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals last year to win the title in their first tournament

Indian Premier League, Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans 182-5 (19.2 overs): Gill 63 (36), Hangargekar 3-36 Chennai Super Kings 178-7 (20 overs): Gaikwad 92 (50), Khan 2-26 Gujarat Titans won by 5 wickets Scorecard . Table .

Defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in front of a 100,000 crowd in the opening game of the 2023 Indian Premier League.

The 16th edition of the lucrative tournament opened with a glitzy opening ceremony and fireworks in Ahmedabad.

Chennai, featuring England pair Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, put on 178-7 thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 92.

But Gujarat, anchored by opener Shubman Gill’s 63 off 36 balls, chased down the total with four balls to spare.

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan dismissed England all-rounder Moeen for 23 and England Test skipper Stokes – bought at auction for £1.63m – for seven as both batters got an edge to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman…