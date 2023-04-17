Indian Premier League: Chennai Tremendous Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in high-scoring thriller

Chennai Super Kings have won four Indian Premier League titles

Indian Premier League, Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings 226-6 (20 overs): Conway 83 (45); Deshpande 3-45 Royal Challengers Bangalore 218-8 (20 overs): Maxwell 76 (36); Hasaranga 1-21 Chennai Super Kings won by eight runs Scorecard. Table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore fell short of the highest run-chase in Indian Premier League history Chennai Super Kings beat them by eight runs in a thrilling, high-scoring game.

Devon Conway’s spectacular 83 off 45 and Shivam Dube’s 52 helped Chennai post an impressive 226.

Captain Faf du Plessis (62 off 33) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave Bangalore hope of a remarkable win.

But, needing 19 off the final over, they fell just short.

Had Bangalore been successful, it would have beaten Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase of 224 against Kings XI Punjab in 2020.

After RCB lost Virat Kohli for six in the opening over, Du Plessis and Maxwell tore into the Chennai attack, with 12 sixes between them in a…