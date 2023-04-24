Indian Premier League: Delhi Capitals maintain on to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in thrilling finale

Delhi Capitals have not lifted an IPL trophy despite featuring in all 15 previous seasons

Indian Premier League, Hyderabad Delhi Capitals 144-9 (20 overs): Pandey 34 (27), A Patel 34 (34); Sundar 3-28 Sunrisers Hyderabad 137-6 (20 overs): Agarwal 49 (39); A Patel 2-21 Delhi Capitals won by seven runs Scorecard . Table

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in a low-scoring thriller to claim back-to-back wins in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 145, Sunrisers needed 13 from the final over but Mukesh Kumar bowled well to restrict them to 137-6.

Delhi, who lost their first five games in this year’s IPL, earlier scraped to 144-9 after two batting collapses.

Both teams have won just two of their seven games but Capitals remain bottom of the table on net run-rate.

Capitals were 1-1 in the first over as England’s Phil Salt was caught behind for a duck.

Delhi captain David Warner made 21 off 20 balls against his former side before becoming the first of Washington Sundar’s three…