Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans hit their highest complete in win over Mumbai Indians

Gujurat Titans won the title in their debut season last year

Indian Premier League, Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans 207-6 (20 overs): Gill 56 (34); Chawla 2-34 Mumbai Indians 152-9 (20 overs): Wadhera 40 (21); Noor 3-37 Gujarat Titans won by 55 runs Scorecard . Table

Defending champions Gujarat Titans made their highest Indian Premier League total in a 55-run thrashing of Mumbai Indians.

Shubman Gill struck 56 from 34 balls and David Miller smashed 46 from 22 to help Gujarat post 207-6 in Ahmedabad.

Spinner Rashid Khan claimed 2-27 and Afghanistan team-mate Noor Ahmed took 3-37 to help restrict Mumbai to 152-9.

It was the biggest defeat by runs since 2017 for five-time winners Mumbai, who remain seventh in the table.

Titans are second after their fifth win in seven games, level on points with leaders Chennai Super Kings, who are just ahead on net run-rate.

Gujarat were 12-1 in the third over after opener Wriddhiman Saha was caught off left-armer Arjun Tendulkar, son of India legend Sachin.

However,…