Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler hits 95 as Joe Root makes debut for Royals in opposition to Sunrisers

|Indian Premier League, Jaipur:
|Rajasthan Royals 214-2 (20 overs): Butter 95 (59), Samson 66 (38)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad 217-6 (20 overs): A Sharma 55 (34); Y Chahal 4-29
|Sunrisers Hyderabad won by four wickets
Joe Root made his Indian Premier League debut for Rajasthan Royals in a final-ball loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Root did not bat or bowl, but England and Royals team-mate Jos Buttler hit 95 from 59 balls to help them post 214-2.
Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul looked to have limited Sunrisers and give Root a victory on debut.
But four boundaries in seven balls from Glenn Phillips and a six off the final ball from Abdul Samad guided Sunrisers to 217-6 and victory.
Royals openers Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on 50 inside five overs before the England man enjoyed a 138-run partnership with captain Sanju Samson (66).
He fell with nine deliveries remaining but with…