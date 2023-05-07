Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler hits 95 as Joe Root makes debut for Royals in opposition to Sunrisers

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips was named player of the match for his game-changing 25 off seven balls

Indian Premier League, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals 214-2 (20 overs): Butter 95 (59), Samson 66 (38) Sunrisers Hyderabad 217-6 (20 overs): A Sharma 55 (34); Y Chahal 4-29 Sunrisers Hyderabad won by four wickets Scorecard . Table

Joe Root made his Indian Premier League debut for Rajasthan Royals in a final-ball loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Root did not bat or bowl, but England and Royals team-mate Jos Buttler hit 95 from 59 balls to help them post 214-2.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul looked to have limited Sunrisers and give Root a victory on debut.

But four boundaries in seven balls from Glenn Phillips and a six off the final ball from Abdul Samad guided Sunrisers to 217-6 and victory.

Royals openers Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on 50 inside five overs before the England man enjoyed a 138-run partnership with captain Sanju Samson (66).

He fell with nine deliveries remaining but with…