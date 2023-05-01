Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow for fifth win

Royal Challengers Bangalore have participated in all tournaments of the Indian Premier League but are yet to win a trophy

Indian Premier League, Lucknow: Royal Challengers Bangalore 126-9 (20 overs): du Plessis 44 (40); Naveen 3-30 Lucknow Super Giants 108 all out (19.5 overs): Gowtham 23 (13); Hazlewood 2-15 Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 18 runs. Scorecard. Table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs to claim their fifth win in the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli hit 31 from 30 balls and Faf du Plessis struck 44 off 40 to help Bangalore post 126-9 in Lucknow.

Lucknow captain KL Rahul walked off injured in the first innings but returned in the final over in a bid to help his side recover.

But needing 23 from the final over, Lucknow fell short at 108 all out.

Both teams are level on 10 points but Lucknow, who are ahead on net run-rate, have dropped down to third place while Bangalore have moved up to fifth.

Kohli and Du Plessis shared the highest partnership…