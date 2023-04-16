Indian Premier League: Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun makes debut for Mumbai Indians

India legend Sachin Tendulkar (left) sits next to son Arjun Tendulkar (right) in the Mumbai Indians dugout


Arjun Tendulkar (right) has followed father Sachin’s footsteps in playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders 185-6 (20 overs): Venkatesh 104 (51)
Mumbai Indians 186-5 (17.4 overs):
Mumbai Indians won by five wickets
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary batter Sachin, made his Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians in their five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Left-arm seamer Tendulkar conceded 17 runs in his two overs as Kolkata posted 185-6 following Venkatesh Iyer’s superb 104 off just 51 balls.

Mumbai chased down their target of 186 with 14 balls to spare.

The Tendulkars are the first father-son duo to play in the IPL.

Arjun, 23, is mainly a bowler but hit a century on his first-class debut in December for Goa against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy.

Sachin, 49, who retired in 2013, is the most prolific run-scorer in the history of international cricket, hitting 100 centuries for India.

He played six seasons with Mumbai and is currently the…



