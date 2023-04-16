Indian Premier League: Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun makes debut for Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar (right) has followed father Sachin’s footsteps in playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders 185-6 (20 overs): Venkatesh 104 (51) Mumbai Indians 186-5 (17.4 overs): Mumbai Indians won by five wickets Scorecard . Table

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary batter Sachin, made his Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians in their five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Left-arm seamer Tendulkar conceded 17 runs in his two overs as Kolkata posted 185-6 following Venkatesh Iyer’s superb 104 off just 51 balls.

Mumbai chased down their target of 186 with 14 balls to spare.

The Tendulkars are the first father-son duo to play in the IPL.

Arjun, 23, is mainly a bowler but hit a century on his first-class debut in December for Goa against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy.

Sachin, 49, who retired in 2013, is the most prolific run-scorer in the history of international cricket, hitting 100 centuries for India.

He played six seasons with Mumbai and is currently the…