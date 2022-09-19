Indian tycoon Gautam Adani simply booted Jeff Bezos as world’s second-richest individual



New York

CNN Business

—



Jeff Bezos just lost his status as the world’s second-richest person, dropping to No. 3 as Indian business mogul Gautam Adani rapidly climbs the ranks of Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

Elon Musk, still the No. 1 wealthiest person with $260 billion to his name, may need to watch his back. Adani has taken less than 10 months to reach the No. 2 spot after starting the year in 14th.

It’s the first time a person from Asia has ranked so highly on Bloomberg’s list, which has long been dominated by white tech entrepreneurs.

Adani’s $146.9 billion fortune, largely tied up in holdings of his sprawling Adani Group conglomerate, still trails well behind Musk’s $260 billion. The group operates a range of businesses including ports and coal that have thrived in recent years.

Shares of some Adani companies have jumped more than 1,000%…