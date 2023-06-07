Indianapolis-based Onyx+East Expands Into Ohio, Breaking Ground On Build-to-Rent… – Press Release

Onyx+East, a midwestern based lifestyle and location focused homebuilder, announced today it has broken ground on Greenery, a build-to-rent community of 121 single-family homes in Lewis Center, a suburb of Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Onyx+East, a midwestern based lifestyle and location focused homebuilder, announced today it has broken ground on Greenery, a build-to-rent community of 121 single-family homes in Lewis Center, a suburb of Columbus, Ohio.

An established residential builder in Indianapolis and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Greenery is the company’s first investment in Ohio. Located east of Columbus Pike and north of Shanahan Road, the subdivision will encompass a 36.9-acre site in southern Delaware County, the fastest growing county in Ohio.

“While Lewis Center has long been known as a desirable area for homeowners, the submarket has received limited supply of quality rental housing,” said Jake Dietrich, Onyx+East’s Vice President of Acquisitions and Development. “With demand in this submarket skyrocketing, Greenery will provide a new type of much needed rental housing for residents looking for more spacious living options.”

The subdivision will provide three- and four-bedroom homes with multiple floor plan options, ranging from 1,572 to 2,914 square feet. The home mix will feature two distinct detached single-family homes – alley-load and front-load. All homes will include private attached two-car garages, private fenced-in yards, luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops and other high-end finishes and features. A select number of homes will feature walk out finished basements.

“We are passionate about creating unique and attractive housing that fits in the communities where they are located,” said Onyx+East CEO Kelli Lawrence. “Traditional residential rental choices are often limited to apartments or one-off houses. Greenery provides a rental choice that brings the homeowner style of living to the rental market.”