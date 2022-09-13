Individuals will not be going loopy with vacation gifting this yr



New York

CNN Business

—



The kids, the grandparents, the babysitter, maybe your favorite aunt or uncle. That’s it.

You can blame inflation for families knocking friends, co-workers and extended families off your holiday gift lists this year.

Persistent inflation – consumer prices increased by 8.5% in July over last year – has reshaped how we are budgeting for everyday necessities and occasional indulgences. Prices are up for everything from groceries to clothing, shoes, stationery items and more.

It’s also forced many households to tap into their savings or rack up more credit card debt just to keep up with the higher cost of living. Over the past year, credit card debt has jumped by $100 billion, or 13%, the biggest percentage increase in more than 20 years.

What does all this mean for the upcoming 2022 holiday shopping season? Less. A lot less.