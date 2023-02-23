INDOCHINO Debuts Multi-Year Partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas – Press Release

The made to measure brand and Las Vegas hospitality leader join forces to elevate team apparel with custom suiting

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom suiting, announced a multi-year marketing and apparel partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas. The partnership will focus on suiting up the resort’s onsite staff, as well as showcasing INDOCHINO to guests with branded visuals throughout the property.

Resorts World Las Vegas has established itself as a premier destination on the timeless Las Vegas Strip. INDOCHINO will proudly suit up all Zouk Nightclub VIP hosts and management in their custom, made to measure apparel as they host sell-out crowds for experiences of a lifetime featuring star-studded musical acts from Tiësto, Kaskade and deadmau5, to Travis Scott and Jack Harlow. The team’s suits feature an exclusive branded lining and luxury fabrics from INDOCHINO’s soon to launch Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

“As the world leader of custom made to measure apparel, we are proud to secure this unique one-of-a-kind partnership with Resorts World and Zouk. Tens of millions of people from all over the world will visit Las Vegas annually. With Resorts World being a premier destination on the timeless Las Vegas strip, it made perfect sense to showcase our brand and apparel across the property as they provide world-class hospitality and entertainment to their guests; a level of standard that goes hand-in-hand with the INDOCHINO experience,” said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO.

In addition to the focus on apparel needs for management, staff, wedding and corporate opportunities, INDOCHINO will have substantial product and brand integration across the entire Resorts World Las Vegas campus. The brand will be highlighted with strategic placement at key moments throughout the year on marquee digital platforms including the iconic LED Globe, Zouk Tower, screens in The District, and the full East and West Tower LEDs. The…