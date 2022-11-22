Indonesia earthquake: Search underway as 5.6-tremor leaves dozens lifeless in West Java



Jakarta, Indonesia

CNN

—



Rescuers are digging through debris on Tuesday to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia’s West Java province, killing dozens of people.

Monday’s quake killed 62 people, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), though earlier, West Java’s governor, Ridwan Kamil, said more than 160 had been killed. The reason for the discrepancy remains unclear.

The 5.6-magnitude quake hit the Cianjur region in West Java about 1:21 p.m. local time on Monday at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), causing buildings to collapse while school classes were underway.

Photos showed buildings reduced to rubble, with bricks and scraps of broken metal strewn…