Indonesia recommends Energy Transition Policies at B20 ESC Meeting – Benzinga – Press Release

JAKARTA, July 1, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The B20 Energy, Sustainability, and Climate (ESC) Task Force has drafted recommendations and policy actions on global energy transition during the 5th call meeting that was held virtually on June 21, 2022.

Deputy Chair of the Energy, Sustainability and Climate Task Force Agung Wicaksono speaks at the B20 Side Event: Energy, Sustainability & Climate Task Force, held virtually on Tuesday, June 21 (ANTARA/HO-PT Pertamina)

According to the Task Force’s deputy chair, Agung Wicaksono, the recommendations and policies have been intensively discussed by the members for the last five months, and the drafts mark the end of the journey of the planning process.

“It is truly an honor and privilege for me to convene the last Task Force Call Meeting today, and especially for all members who have been present to share their thoughts and bright ideas and dedicate themselves to the goal solutions of co-financing the global energy sustainability and climate change issues,” Wicaksono said in a statement released Wednesday.

On the same day during a side event held in Rome, Italy, Wicaksono also said that the Task Force had worked closely in advancing global cooperation, which is an important element in drafting policy recommendations.

“I believe our Task Force is one of the most anticipated and enthusiastic in this B20 event because up to this date, we have received more than hundreds comments and inputs from all of us. It is not an easy task to incorporate all valuable perspectives and ideas into the policy drafts,” he added.

The fifth draft is the result of a meticulous decision to accommodate, integrate, and simplify ideas so that they can be attainable.

“Furthermore, after the last meeting, we have also included the KPIs and SDGs monitoring, as well as the final policy drafts. However, we would like to inform you that this fifth draft cannot be altered substantially,” Wicaksono said.

Meanwhile, the Policy Manager of the B20 ESC Task Force…