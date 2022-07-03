Indonesian peace mission on Russia-Ukraine conflict – Benzinga – Press Release

JAKARTA, July 3, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – President Joko Widodo has accomplished his visits to Ukraine and Russia on Thursday evening (June 30) to invite both countries to build dialogue, stop the war, and build peace.

President Joko Widodo has visited Kyiv, Ukraine, for a peace mission. (Laily Rachev – Biro Pers Sekretariat Presiden)

President started his mission by visiting Kiev, Ukraine. At the Maryinsky Palace, Kyiv, Jokowi was greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday afternoon (June 29).

For Ukraine, that day was a historic day, as President Jokowi’s visit was the first one to be made by an Asian leader since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Jokowi, during a joint press statement with Zelenskyy, conveyed several important points from his visit to Ukraine.

“I conveyed to President Zelenskyy that I made this visit as a manifestation of Indonesia’s concern for the situation in Ukraine,” he remarked.

He reiterated the invitation to Zelenskyy to attend the G20 Summit in November 2022 in Bali.

Jokowi also emphasized Indonesia’s principled position regarding the importance of respect for sovereignty and territory.

“Although it is still very difficult to achieve, I still convey the importance of a peaceful settlement, and the spirit of peace must never fade,” he affirmed.

Indonesia will strive to contribute through assistance, including medicines, and remain committed to reconstructing one of the hospitals around Kiev.

To this end, President Jokowi offered to carry a message from President Zelenskyy to President Putin.

On the other hand, President Zelenskyy praised Jokowi’s visit because Indonesia hosts the G20 Presidency this year and is the strongest country in ASEAN.

Zelenskyy expressed optimism that it would strengthen the effort to end the war.

After visiting Kiev, President Jokowi also made a visit to Moscow, Russia and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the visit, Jokowi emphasized the issue of peace and humanity has always…