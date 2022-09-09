Indonesian pharmaceutical Bio Farma ready to produce IndoVac Covid-19 vaccines – Press Release

A milestone for Indonesia’s independence in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Bandung, W Java, Indonesia, Sept 9, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – PT Bio Farma, the holding company for state-owned pharmaceutical companies in Indonesia, announced a new milestone in the manufacturing of IndoVac, a Covid-19 vaccine brand it has developed since November 2021.

IndoVac Covid-19 vaccine in production at PT Bio Farma’s facilities near Bandung, Indonesia PT

Honesti Baasyir, the President Director of PT Bio Farma, said the company collaborated with Baylor College of Medicine, a private, independent health sciences centre in Houston, Texas to develop IndoVac, a recombinant protein subunit vaccine produced from yeast.

PT Bio Farma has completed Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials and is currently in the Phase 3 stage to produce the primary series vaccines or two vaccine doses for everyone aged 18 years and older.

“IndoVac uses vaccine technology platforms which are compatible with the equipment and facilities within our factories. The technology platforms for protein recombinant vaccines also offer other benefits: they can be adapted to the new strains of Covid-19. Results from Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials showed that IndoVac offers quality safety and efficacy, not less competitive than other Covid-19 vaccines. Now we are completing a report to wrap up Phase 3.”

Honesti said, Bio Farma has had intense communication with the Indonesian Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) since July 2022 to provide the necessary data, so that BPOM can release the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) permit for IndoVac’s primary series vaccines in the near term.

The EUA, released by a country’s regulatory agency, is a permit for medical supplies (including vaccines) and medications during a public health emergency. In Indonesia, BPOM plays the key role as a regulatory gatekeeper of medicines and vaccines used in the country.

BPOM’s head Penny K. Lukito, during a hearing with Commission IX at the Indonesian…