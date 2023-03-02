Indonesian safety forces in standoff with rebels holding New Zealand pilot hostage





Indonesian security forces say they have surrounded armed rebels holding a New Zealand pilot captive in the restive Papua region but will refrain from taking any action that could endanger his life.

Security minister Mahfud MD said Tuesday that New Zealand authorities have asked for there to be no violence in the operation to free pilot Philip Mehrtens, according to CNN affiliate CNN Indonesia. The pilot was captured last month after landing a commercial Susi Air charter flight at the remote Paro Airport, with the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) claiming responsibility.

“We already know their location. Now they are under siege,” Mahfud told reporters, adding: “We are prioritizing his safety. We must be careful,” CNN Indonesia reported.

Mahfud did not elaborate on the group’s location or what measures security forces would take.

The…