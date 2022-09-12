Indonesia’s Raja Ampat: ‘The final paradise on Earth’

Editor’s Note — This CNN Travel series is, or was, sponsored by the country it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

(CNN) — More than 30 years ago, Dutchman and history enthusiast Max Ammer received a lead from his then-landlord, a war veteran, about submerged WWII aircraft in the waters of Indonesia.

The tip led him to what would become a four-month-long diving expedition through various archipelagos, consulting local fishermen along the way.

During his journey, one place stood out from the rest: Raja Ampat, in Indonesia’s West Papua Province.

Located in the heart of the Coral Triangle, the Raja Ampat Marine Protected Area Network spans over 4 million hectares and includes around 1,500 islands.

Credited with having the richest marine biodiversity on Earth and a relatively sremote location that has allowed it to escape mass tourism, it’s no…