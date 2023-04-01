Indore temple accident: A minimum of 35 killed in India after falling into underground stepwell



New Delhi, India

CNN

—



At least 35 people were killed Thursday after falling into a stepwell at a Hindu temple in central India after its floor covering collapsed, according to local officials.

The incident happened at the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the city of Indore, in Madhya Pradesh state. The stepwell’s covering had collapsed “due to the heavy load” on top, according to the state’s chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra initially said Thursday that 19 people had been rescued from the stepwell, though two later died. Water was being pumped out of the stepwell to help rescue efforts, he added. Stepwells are large wells or reservoirs with steps that descend to the water level.

Later that evening, senior district official Ilayaraja T told reporters they had recovered 35 bodies, with one person still missing…