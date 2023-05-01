Industrial casting market in US to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2022 to 2027: In… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The size of the industrial casting market in US is estimated to increase by USD 4,914.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The market’s growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of over 5.31%. The increased demand for iron casting from the renewable energy sector is driving the growth of the industrial casting market in US. Castings are crucial for the wind energy sector. Direct combustion is the most common method of producing bioelectricity. Some of the common types of alternative energy sources include biomass and heat pumps, geothermal heat, solar PV cells, hydropower, and wind. Therefore, iron castings are anticipated to play a significant role in the adoption of renewable energy sources. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report – Request a sample report

Industrial casting market in US – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The industrial casting market in US is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer industrial casting in the US are Alcoa Corp., Aludyne Inc., Andritz AG, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co., D.W. Clark, EJ Group Inc., Georg Fischer AG, Great Lakes Castings LLC, Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV, Impro Precision Industries Ltd., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc., MetalTek International, Neenah Enterprises Inc., OSCO Industries Inc., Pace Industries, Precision Castparts Corp., Sivyer Steel Castings LLC, Sujan Industries, and The Weir Group Plc and others.

Key vendors provide a wide range of products for various applications across industries. During the forecast period, the competitive environment in the market might is expected to intensify, with the extension of product applications in terms of innovation in technology. M&A and joint ventures will further intensify the…