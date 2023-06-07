Industrial Enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2033: Vision… – Press Release

As per the report by Visiongain, the global industrial enzymes market was valued at US$6.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Industrial Enzymes 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Industrial Enzymes and Forecasts Industrial Enzymes Market, (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Formulation (Lyophilized, Liquid, Dry) Market Segment by Source (Microorganism, Plant, Animal, Other Sources) Market Segment by Type (Carbohydrase, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Other Types) Market Segment by Application (Food & Beverages, Cleaning Products, Animal Feed, Biofuel, Paper & Pulp, Other Application) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The Textile Industry Is a Significant User of Industrial Enzymes

The textile industry is a significant user of industrial enzymes for various applications. Enzymes like cellulase and pectinase are used in textile processing to achieve desired fabric finishes, such as softening, bio-polishing, and desizing. They offer advantages over traditional chemical processes by reducing water and energy consumption and minimizing the release of hazardous chemicals. With the growing textile industry, especially in emerging economies, the demand for industrial enzymes in textile processing is expected to increase. Moreover, the focus on sustainable and eco-friendly textile production further drives the adoption of enzymatic processes.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Industrial Enzymes Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a minimal effect on the enzyme market. The sustained growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing demand in various sectors…