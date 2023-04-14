Industrial Sensors Market size to grow by USD 12.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, Dr… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global industrial sensors market size is estimated to increase by USD 12.5 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market’s growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial sensors market is driven by the miniaturization of industrial sensors. The miniaturization develops over time and is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Owing to this factor, the price of sensors has decreased. There is an increasing level of competition among the top sensor manufacturers and IoT service providers. This results in the market’s revenue to rise significantly. Moreover, as sensors become more affordable, manufacturing companies can use them more frequently to gather more data and use them to inform their decisions. Discover some insights on market size during the historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast (2023-2027) period before buying the full report – Request a sample report.

Industrial sensors market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global industrial sensors market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer industrial sensors in the market are Amkor Technology Inc., Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Motion Solutions, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and others.

