Industry Demand for Advanced Materials for Electronics is Projected to Grow at a… – Press Release

The Advanced Materials for Electronics Market is predicted to reach US$ 57.8 billion by 2031. According to market forecasts, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2031.

Electronics that are printed and flexible continue to grow at a fast rate. Along the value chain, energy and resource efficiency can be significantly increased through new technological approaches to both production and product design.

Electronics are undergoing constant reorganization to meet changing consumer demands, which results in continuously evolving technologies, materials, and business models. Innovations in the technology industry have been stimulated by the growing need for miniaturized and improved capacity computers and networks, faster data transmission speeds, and most importantly, sustainable technologies.

For instance, a new high-speed broadband standard protocol for digital subscriber lines (DSL) was approved by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in December 2014. It is referred to as G.fast for local loops under 500 meters that support uploads and downloads at 150 Mb/s to 2 Gb/s. A local loop’s length determines how fast G.fast can transmit data. It is mandatory in G.fast to have an asymmetry ratio of 90/10 to 50/50 between downstream and upstream

Key Findings of Market Report