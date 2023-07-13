Industry Leader Sheldon “Shelly” Stein Appointed as Chairman of WES Brands Advis… – Press Release

Former President of Southern Glazer’s Wine And Spirits To Advise Fast-Growing WES Brands

WES Brands, parent company of Flecha Azul Tequila and BSB Flavored Whiskey, announces today that industry leader, Shelly Stein, has been appointed as Chairman of the WES Brands Advisory Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713554982/en/

Sheldon “Shelly” Stein, Chairman, WES Brands Advisory Board (Photo: Business Wire)

“I look forward to working with the incredibly talented team of industry veterans at WES Brands,” said Stein. “The company has already seen substantial growth with existing brands and has many exciting innovations in the pipeline that are sure to propel the business forward. I retired from my role as President of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits with the utmost gratitude for the experience of helping to build the industry leader in alcohol distribution.”

Stein spent the last 13 years as CEO of Glazer’s Distributors and then President of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, where he was instrumental in positioning the company as a leader in the beverage alcohol distribution space. As CEO of the family-owned Glazer’s Distributors, Stein played a critical role in the merger of Glazer’s and Southern Wine & Spirits to create Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

“WES Brands is extremely fortunate to have Shelly as the Chair of their Advisory Board,” commented Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “His creativity and knowledge of our industry was a huge benefit to us at Southern Glazer’s and these same traits will serve as a great value creator for the WES Brands portfolio.” Stein will continue to serve as an advisor to Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Board of Managers and remain as Chief Executive Officer of Glazer’s Beer and Beverage. He will also continue to serve on the Board of Advisors for Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits.

Prior to his…