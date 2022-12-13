Inflation cooled greater than anticipated in November



Minneapolis

CNN

—



Tuesday brought some encouraging news on the stubbornly high prices that have weighed down Americans: Inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index cooled considerably in November and is at its lowest level in nearly a year.

Prices rose 7.1% annually in November, down from 7.7% in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ closely watched index, which measures the change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services.

The report comes as Federal Reserve officials start their last two-day policymaking meeting of the year, where officials will pore over key economic data to determine whether their aggressive rate hikes have begun to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation.

The November CPI headline rate marked the fifth-straight monthly decline and was better than economists’ expectations of 7.3%. It was the lowest reading…