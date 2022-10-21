Inflation has individuals residing paycheck to paycheck. This is how some banks are responding



New York

CNN Business

—



“Payday Friday” may soon be replaced by “Payday Wednesday.”

This week, JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest bank, became the latest financial institution to offer customers early access to their direct deposits.

Chase, the consumer and commercial banking arm of JPMorgan Chase, announced that its 1.4 million Secure Banking customers will automatically receive access to certain direct deposits — such as paychecks, tax refunds, government benefits and pensions — up to two days earlier.

Offering access to critical direct deposits a day or two in advance could help customers — especially lower- or middle-income households who live paycheck to paycheck — pay their bills on time, avoid late fees and navigate unexpected expenses, said Ryan MacDonald, head of growth financial products for Chase.

“For them, the gap between when…