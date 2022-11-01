Inflation is not going wherever. Take a look at Europe’s information



London

CNN Business

—



European inflation has accelerated to a new record high as energy and food prices in the region continue to skyrocket.

Prices across the 19 countries that use the euro increased at an annual rate of 10.7% in October, up from 9.9% in September, according to initial estimates released Monday.

Energy prices jumped by nearly 42% year-over-year, while the cost of food, alcohol and tobacco increased by more than 13%.

Notably, prices in the services sector climbed at a faster rate in October than in September. That’s a worrying sign for policymakers who had hoped that easing supply chain pressures would help bring inflation down.

Inflation in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, shot up to 11.6%. In Italy, it rose to 12.8%, while France’s rate climbed to 7.1%. US consumer price inflation, by comparison, was 8.2% in September.

