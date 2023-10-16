Inflation slowing down however costs nonetheless climbing : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): The price of food, rent, utilities and clothes all increased during the second quarter of this year. The local inflation rate is still rising, even though it has slowed down to 4.1% from its peak of over 12% in the summer of 2022. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) between March and June was 130.4, with higher price indices recorded in ten of the twelve divisions.

Premier Wayne Panton said he was well aware of how challenging this is for many families but maintained that PACT was continuing with initiatives to help people get through.

According to the official statistics released by the Economics and Statistics Office, the price of household furnishings and equipment rose by 10.7%, food by 7%, housing and utilities by 6%, and alcohol by almost 4%, making it another difficult quarter for residents. A 15.3% increase in the price of electricity was a major factor in the rising cost of living.

While the quarter-on-quarter inflation reveals that the CPI declined…