Influential Changemakers Join Board of Premier Native American Scholarship Organ… – Press Release

Three new board members bring decades of experience successfully strengthening and empowering Indian Country through federal policy advocacy, philanthropy and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Native Forward Scholars Fund, the country’s oldest and largest direct scholarship provider to Native students, today has announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors. The addition of these impactful and influential Native leaders continues the organization’s legacy of being led by changemakers throughout Indian Country. The board of directors plays an important role in Native Forward’s mission to increase visibility of Native people and ensure educational access within Indigenous communities. The new board members have each broken barriers and secured historic gains for Native people throughout their careers:

Kimberly Teehee (Cherokee Nation), Delegate-Designee to the U.S. House of Representatives for the Cherokee Nation

(Cherokee Nation), Delegate-Designee to the U.S. House of Representatives for the Cherokee Nation Cecilia Gutierrez, Managing Director, Portfolio Strategy & Management, Blue Meridian Partners

Managing Director, Portfolio Strategy & Management, Blue Meridian Partners Lilian Sparks Robinson (Rosebud Sioux Tribe), Owner and CEO Wopila Consulting

These three experienced leaders join seven other board members to bolster Native Forward’s commitment to serving Native scholars and their journey through higher education.

“It is my honor to welcome such a strong panel of powerful women to our board roster,” said Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes), Native Forward’s CEO. “Kimberly, Cecilia and Lilian bring a level of expertise and commitment that aligns directly with the vision of our founders. Throughout their highly successful careers, they have continuously sought out opportunities to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples, used their platforms to elevate the needs of our communities, and developed innovative strategies to build sustaining power in Indian Country. I have the highest confidence that they will…